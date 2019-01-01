|
Citation
|
Slobodin O, Davidovitch M. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 2019; 13: e441.
|
Affiliation
|
Medical Department and Research Institute, Maccabi Healthcare Services, Tel Aviv, Israel.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31920599
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), one of the most prevalent childhood disorders today, is generally more likely to be diagnosed and treated in boys than in girls. However, gender differences in ADHD are currently poorly understood, partly because previous research included only a limited proportion of girls and relied mainly on subjective measures of ADHD, which are highly vulnerable to reporter's bias. To further examine gender differences in ADHD and to address some of the shortcomings of previous studies, this study examined gender differences in subjective and objective measures of ADHD among clinic-referred children with ADHD. Participants were 204 children aged 6-17 years-old with ADHD (129 boys, 75 girls). A retrospective analysis was conducted using records of a clinical database. Obtained data included parent and teacher forms of the Conners ADHD rating scales, Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL), Teacher's Report Form (TRF), and child's continuous performance test (CPT) scores.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ADHD; CPT; attention; distractibility; gender; impulsivity