Abstract

PURPOSE: To summarize the clinical characteristics of patients with ocular chemical injuries and evaluate their potential relationship with the visual outcome by analyzing the medical records of these patients from January 1, 2012, to December 31, 2017.



METHODS: This is a retrospective case series study. Patient data included age, gender, occupational classification, location of ocular chemical injury, initial and final best-corrected distance visual acuity (BCDVA), intraocular pressure (IOP), nature and chemical phase, distribution and severity of chemical injury, management methods, and complications. All variables were evaluated for their potential relationship with visual outcome.



RESULTS: A total of 160 patients were hospitalized with ocular chemical injuries. Majority of the patients were factory workers and arrived at the consultation room less than 24 h after injury. The most common ocular injury setting, classification of severity, causative chemical, chemical phase, and complications were workplace, grade II, unknown and mixed substance, liquid, and elevated IOP, respectively. The risk factors for poor final BCDVA were identified as older age, poor initial BCDVA, and irrigation 24 h after injury (P < 0.001, P < 0.001, and P = 0.011, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: We elaborate the clinical characteristics and outcomes of patients with ocular chemical injuries in Jinshan District, Shanghai. A comprehensive education program should be established and the use of protective eyewear should be promoted to prevent occupation-related ocular chemical injuries.

