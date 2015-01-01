|
Citation
|
Oh Y, Greenberg MT, Willoughby MT. J. Abnorm. Child Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
RTI International, Research Triangle Park, Durham, NC, 27709, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31925637
|
Abstract
|
Externalizing and internalizing behavior problems are known to often co-occur, but mechanisms underlying this co-occurrence remain unclear: whether the associations are due to causal influences of one domain on the other or due to common risk processes influencing both domains. This study aimed to better understand the sources of co-occurring behavior problems by disentangling within- and between-child levels of associations between the two across the five years of childhood, from pre-kindergarten to Grade 3. We analyzed a longitudinal sample of 1060 children from non-urban settings in the U.S. using random-intercept cross-lagged panel models (RI-CLPMs) as an alternative to the commonly-used standard CLPMs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Childhood; Common risk factors; Executive function; Externalizing problems; Internalizing problems; Random-intercept cross-lagged panel modeling