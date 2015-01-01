Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mediastinal hematoma rarely occurs after a minor traffic injury. CASE PRESENTATION: A woman in her forties was transferred to the emergency room by ambulance due to a traffic accident. Computed tomography (CT) revealed no abnormal findings, and she went home. Two days after the accident, the contrast-enhanced CT was repeated, which revealed cervical and mediastinal hematomas. Because it was possible that there was active bleeding from the right inferior thyroid artery, embolization of the right inferior thyroid artery was performed; however, her condition further deteriorated, so we performed emergency surgery to achieve hemostasis and remove the hematoma. Because of oozing from the right thyroid lobe, we performed right hemithyroidectomy and drainage of mediastinal space and right thoracic cavity. Since there was no bleeding site in the mediastinum, we thought that the mediastinal hematoma was due to bleeding from the thyroid gland. Her postoperative course was uneventful, and she is doing well at 9 months of follow-up after surgery.



CONCLUSIONS: It is possible that mediastinal hematoma might be caused by a minor traffic injury.

