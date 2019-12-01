SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Loggini A, Vasenina VI, Mansour A, Das P, Horowitz PM, Goldenberg FD, Kramer C, Lazaridis C. J. Crit. Care 2020; 56: 159-166.

Affiliation

Department of Neurology, Neurocritical care unit, University of Chicago Medicine and Biological Sciences, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., MC 2030, 60637-1470 Chicago, IL, USA; Section of Neurosurgery, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago Medicine and Biological Sciences, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., MC 3026, 60637-1470 Chicago, IL, USA. Electronic address: Lazaridis@uchicago.edu.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jcrc.2019.12.026

PMID

31923862

Abstract

PURPOSE: There has been a dramatic increase in penetrating gunshot-inflicted civilian penetrating brain injuries (cvPBI). We undertook a systematic review with exclusive focus on the management of cvPBI.

METHODS: We explored: (1) cervical spine immobilization, (2) seizure incidence and prophylaxis, (3) infection incidence and antibiotic prophylaxis, (4) coagulopathy (5) vascular complications, and (6) surgical management. We searched PubMed, EMBASE, and Cochrane (1985-2019). The PRISMA guidelines were followed. The Newcastle-Ottawa Scale was employed for qualitative assessment; risk of bias was evaluated based upon the RTI item bank. The full protocol was registered to PROSPERO (CRD42019118877).

RESULTS: The literature is scant, and of overall low quality and high risk of bias. Incidence of c-spine injury with no direct trauma is low; incidence of seizures does not appear to be different from non-penetrating mechanisms; there is no robust data for prophylactic antibiotics; coagulopathy is prevalent and has been independently associated with outcome; there is a high incidence of vascular injuries with traumatic intracranial aneurysms the most common sequelae; neurosurgical decision-making appears largely influenced by operator's assessment of salvageability. Surgery has been associated with decreased mortality.

CONCLUSIONS: Limited amount of published work is clinically meaningful; this systematic review identified key knowledge gaps.

Copyright © 2019. Published by Elsevier Inc.


Language: en

Keywords

Civilian gunshot wound to the head; Civilian penetrating brain injury; Civilian traumatic brain injury; GSWH; cvPBI

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print