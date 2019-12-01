Abstract

PURPOSE: There has been a dramatic increase in penetrating gunshot-inflicted civilian penetrating brain injuries (cvPBI). We undertook a systematic review with exclusive focus on the management of cvPBI.



METHODS: We explored: (1) cervical spine immobilization, (2) seizure incidence and prophylaxis, (3) infection incidence and antibiotic prophylaxis, (4) coagulopathy (5) vascular complications, and (6) surgical management. We searched PubMed, EMBASE, and Cochrane (1985-2019). The PRISMA guidelines were followed. The Newcastle-Ottawa Scale was employed for qualitative assessment; risk of bias was evaluated based upon the RTI item bank. The full protocol was registered to PROSPERO (CRD42019118877).



RESULTS: The literature is scant, and of overall low quality and high risk of bias. Incidence of c-spine injury with no direct trauma is low; incidence of seizures does not appear to be different from non-penetrating mechanisms; there is no robust data for prophylactic antibiotics; coagulopathy is prevalent and has been independently associated with outcome; there is a high incidence of vascular injuries with traumatic intracranial aneurysms the most common sequelae; neurosurgical decision-making appears largely influenced by operator's assessment of salvageability. Surgery has been associated with decreased mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: Limited amount of published work is clinically meaningful; this systematic review identified key knowledge gaps.



