Citation
Loggini A, Vasenina VI, Mansour A, Das P, Horowitz PM, Goldenberg FD, Kramer C, Lazaridis C. J. Crit. Care 2020; 56: 159-166.
Affiliation
Department of Neurology, Neurocritical care unit, University of Chicago Medicine and Biological Sciences, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., MC 2030, 60637-1470 Chicago, IL, USA; Section of Neurosurgery, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago Medicine and Biological Sciences, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., MC 3026, 60637-1470 Chicago, IL, USA. Electronic address: Lazaridis@uchicago.edu.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
31923862
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: There has been a dramatic increase in penetrating gunshot-inflicted civilian penetrating brain injuries (cvPBI). We undertook a systematic review with exclusive focus on the management of cvPBI.
Keywords
|
Civilian gunshot wound to the head; Civilian penetrating brain injury; Civilian traumatic brain injury; GSWH; cvPBI