Kawada T. J. Neurol. Sci. 2020; 410: e116672.

Department of Hygiene and Public Health, Nippon Medical School, Japan. Electronic address: kawada@nms.ac.jp.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jns.2020.116672

31926444

There are inconsistent results on the association between statin use and the risk of dementia. Power et al. conducted a systematic review and concluded that randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and well-conducted observational studies did not support a causal preventative effect of late-life statin use on cognitive decline or dementia [1]. As concussion is a risk factor of dementia, Redelmeier et al. recently conducted a prospective study to evaluate the association between statin use and the risk of dementia after a concussion in older adults [2].

Statin, Dementia, Concussion, Older adults


