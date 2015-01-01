Abstract

There are inconsistent results on the association between statin use and the risk of dementia. Power et al. conducted a systematic review and concluded that randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and well-conducted observational studies did not support a causal preventative effect of late-life statin use on cognitive decline or dementia [1]. As concussion is a risk factor of dementia, Redelmeier et al. recently conducted a prospective study to evaluate the association between statin use and the risk of dementia after a concussion in older adults [2].



Keywords:

Statin, Dementia, Concussion, Older adults

