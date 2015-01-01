|
Kawada T. J. Neurol. Sci. 2020; 410: e116672.
Department of Hygiene and Public Health, Nippon Medical School, Japan. Electronic address: kawada@nms.ac.jp.
31926444
Abstract
There are inconsistent results on the association between statin use and the risk of dementia. Power et al. conducted a systematic review and concluded that randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and well-conducted observational studies did not support a causal preventative effect of late-life statin use on cognitive decline or dementia [1]. As concussion is a risk factor of dementia, Redelmeier et al. recently conducted a prospective study to evaluate the association between statin use and the risk of dementia after a concussion in older adults [2].
Keywords
Concussion; Dementia; Older adults; Statin