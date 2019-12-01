|
Citation
|
Cragun BN, Noorbakhsh MR, Hite Philp F, Suydam ER, Ditillo MF, Philp AS, Murdock AD. J. Surg. Res. 2020; 249: 99-103.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Surgery, Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31926402
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Guidelines for management of intracranial hemorrhage do not account for bleed location. We hypothesize that parafalcine subdural hematoma (SDH), as compared to convexity SDH, is a distinct clinical entity and these patients do not benefit from critical care monitoring or repeat imaging.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ICH; Interhemispheric; Parafalcine; SDH; TBI