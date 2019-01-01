|
Alenko A, Berhanu H, Abera Tareke A, Reta W, Bariso M, Mulat E, Kenenisa C, Debebe W, Tolesa K, Girma S. Neuropsychiatr. Dis. Treat. 2019; 15: 3501-3509.
Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medical Science, Institute of Health, Jimma University, Jimma, Ethiopia.
(Copyright © 2019, Dove Press)
31920310
BACKGROUND: Road traffic crashes (RTCs) can cause serious and long-lasting consequences for drivers, both in terms of physical and mental health outcomes. Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is the most frequent mental disorder occurring after traumatic exposure. Ethiopian drivers experience RTCs more frequently than other sub-Saharan countries. Despite this prevailing phenomenon, limited attention has been given to PTSD among drivers.
Language: en
Ethiopia; drivers; posttraumatic; prevalence; stress disorders; traffic crash