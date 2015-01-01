Abstract

The subject of the research is the reasons for the commission of unlawful acts provided for by Art. 110.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation committed on the Internet in relation to minors, as well as the existing system for the prevention of these illegal acts. The aim of the study is to develop proposals for improving the specified mechanism for preventing illegal acts. As a result of the study, it was concluded that the prevention of unlawful acts under Art. 110.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation committed on the Internet in relation to minors, should include the following components: detection and suppression of suicidal content; identifying individuals who are members of social network groups and taking part in "games", and carefully withdrawing them from such communities; prevention of suicidal behavior with individuals who have committed suicide attempts and with their immediate surroundings. In addition, early prevention of minors and their parents of dangerous behavior on the Internet is of great importance.

Language: ru