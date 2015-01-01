Abstract

This article presents the description of the mechanism of selected dysfunctions of the human skeletal system and internal organs. The problem is wide and requires extensive experimental and numerical research. This article presents the outline of the problem regarding the creation of personal injuries of soldiers inside armored vehicles. The explanation of the mechanism of injuries caused as a result of strong effects of pulse forces, resulting from both the consequences of the wave of pressure created during an explosion, as well as high accelerations of the vehicle’s hull, is presented herein. Examples of the results of numerical analyses of the pressure wave impact from an explosion are presented in the Article. LS-Dyna software was used to perform the numerical calculations. The analyses were carried out using the Conwep algorithm implemented in the calculation code. The significance of calculation methods, thanks to which it is possible to recreate a simulation in which there is a risk of injuries of soldiers without posing a threat to their health and life, should be noted here. The main parts of the human body, such as the bottom limb, the pelvic belt, the cervical spine and the abdomen, have been considered. Mechanisms causing typical injuries of soldiers inside vehicles under which explosives are detonated have been analyzed for particular body parts through multiple numerical simulations. The analysis of the process of injury creation has been conducted on the basis of the statistical data regarding the most common injuries of soldiers. The validation process of numerical analyses was carried out using the results of experimental research.

