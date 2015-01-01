Abstract

The paper presents a new method of design and construction aimed at developing a system that helps to prevent accidents involving demolition robot operators. The method is based on a study of user needs and was developed in accordance with Design Thinking methodology. This study provides a theoretical review of designing processes and methodologies, including conceptual design, and explores the implementation of the proposed method in the designing process for a Human–Machine Interface (HMI) accident prevention system. An in-depth study of user needs combined with an analysis of the operational system, both of which followed the stages in the proposed method, as well as with experimental tests on a small remote control demolition robot, inspired the development of an operator-controlled HMI system. The theoretical review concerns non-haptic feedback devices, which can be implemented in the demolition robot remote control or in operator safety equipment. Experimental research helped to determine the data necessary to develop an HMI system that continuously uses information from sensors installed on the machine. The paper also addresses issues related to the implementation of the HMI interface in order to avoid failures resulting from robot misuse and to protect the operator from any hazards caused by potential accidents. This paper emphasizes the importance of the connection between man and machine to overcome the lack of direct information flow in the case of mechanical operation.

