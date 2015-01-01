Abstract

The first exposure to an unexpected, rapid displacement of a light touch reference induces a balance reaction in naïve participants, whereas an arm-tracking behaviour emerges with subsequent exposures. The sudden behaviour change suggests the first trial balance reaction arises from the startling nature of the unexpected stimulus. We investigated how touch-induced balance reactions interact with startling acoustic stimuli. Responses to light touch displacements were tested in 48 participants across six distinct combinations of touch displacement (DISPLACEMENT), acoustic startle (STARTLE), or combined (COMBINED) stimuli. The effect of COMBINED depended, in part, on the history of the preceding stimuli. Participants who received 10 DISPLACEMENT initially, produced facilitated arm-tracking responses with subsequent COMBINED. Participants who received 10 COMBINED initially, produced facilitated balance reactions, with arm-tracking failing to emerge until the acoustic stimuli were discontinued. Participants who received five DISPLACEMENT, after initially habituating to 10 STARTLE, demonstrated re-emergence of the balance reaction with the subsequent COMBINED. Responses evoked by light touch displacements are influenced by the startling nature of the stimulus, suggesting that the selection of a balance reaction to a threatening stimulus is labile and dependent, in part, on the context and sensory state at the time of the disturbance.

Language: en