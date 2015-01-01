Abstract

The blind encounter commuting risks, such as failing to recognize and avoid obstacles while walking, but protective support systems are lacking. Acoustic signals at crosswalk lights are activated by button or remote control; however, these signals are difficult to operate and not always available (i.e., broken). Bollards are posts installed for pedestrian safety, but they can create dangerous situations in that the blind cannot see them. Therefore, we proposed an obstacle recognition system to assist the blind in walking safely outdoors; this system can recognize and guide the blind through two obstacles (crosswalk lights and bollards) with image training from the Google Object Detection application program interface (API) based on TensorFlow. The recognized results notify the blind through voice guidance playback in real time. The single shot multibox detector (SSD) MobileNet and faster region-convolutional neural network (R-CNN) models were applied to evaluate the obstacle recognition system; the latter model demonstrated better performance. Crosswalk lights were evaluated and found to perform better during the day than night. They were also analyzed to determine if a client could cross at a crosswalk, while the locations of bollards were analyzed by algorithms to guide the client by voice guidance.

Language: en