Choi JY, Kim SH. Appl. Sci. (Basel) 2020; 10(1): e68.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
The line track bearings used in the Yeoungjong Grand Bridge experienced cracks and deformations, which result in significant accelerations and displacements of the track. This study measured an acceleration and a displacement of 0.5 g and 0.5 mm, respectively. Three-dimensional finite element analysis was performed to predict the behavior of railway tracks. However, when low-maintenance cylindrical bearings were used instead of line bearings, the displacement was decreased by 93%, and the acceleration was decreased by 82%. Furthermore, it turned out that the maximum displacement of the track girder was decreased by 45% when cylindrical bearings were used.
cylindrical bearing; dynamic behavior; line bearing; railway bridge; the Yeongjong Grand Bridge