Abstract

As the operating speed of a train increases, there is a growing interest in reducing damage caused by derailment and collision accidents. Since a collision with the surrounding structure after a derailment accident causes a great damage, protective facilities like a barrier wall or derailment containment provision (DCP) are installed to reduce the damage due to the secondary collision accident. However, the criteria to design a protective facility such as locations and design loads are not clear because of difficulties in predicting post-derailment behaviors. In this paper, we derived a simplified frame model that can predict post derailment behaviors in the design phase of the protective facilities. The proposed vehicle model can simplify for various frames to reduce the computation time. Also, the actual derailment tests were conducted on a real test track to verify the reliability of the model. The simulation results of the proposed model showed reasonable agreement to the test results.

