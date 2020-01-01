|
Malik S, Young K, Walker S, Loftus M. Adolesc. Psychiatry (Hilversum) 2020; 9(2): 100-117.
BACKGROUND: Child and adolescent psychiatrists and clinicians often assess individuals who present with homicidal and violent thoughts. These assessments are critical, for patient safety and societal protection. The psychiatrist must ultimately decide if the patient can return to the community safely, regardless if the patient has initially presented to inpatient, outpatient, emergency room or school settings. While there is some consensus regarding the best practice in assessing risk for serious self-harm, approaches to the assessment of homicide and violence are far more disparate. Clinicians often determine risk based on known risk factors and type of violence threatened, and many offer a "risk level". However, in the absence of an easy to use tool to assess risk, the judgment relies on clinician experience, talent and training, at the expense of a uniform, organized and comprehensive approach.
Language: en