Citation
Camacho KA, Krezmien MP. J. Emot. Behav. Disord. (Austin) 2019; 27(4): 209-220.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Hammill Institute on Disabilities, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Data from middle schools (n = 219), high schools (n = 200), and combined middle and high schools (n = 20) were used to examine individual- and school-level factors within a multilevel model associated with an increased risk of suspension for minority students and students with disabilities.
Language: en
Keywords
disability; discipline; disproportionate representation; race; school suspension