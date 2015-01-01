SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lane KL, Oakes WP, Cantwell ED, Common EA, Royer DJ, Leko MM, Schatschneider C, Menzies HM, Buckman MM, Allen GE. J. Emot. Behav. Disord. (Austin) 2019; 27(4): 221-234.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Hammill Institute on Disabilities, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1063426618795443

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this article, we examined predictive validity of Student Risk Screening Scale--Internalizing and Externalizing (SRSS-IE) scores for use with elementary-age students (N = 4,465) from 14 elementary schools.

RESULTS indicated elementary school students with high levels of risk according to fall SRSS-IE scores--especially those with externalizing behaviors--were more likely to have lower oral reading fluency scores, lower Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) reading scores, more nurse visits, and more days spent in in-school suspension compared with students at low risk for externalizing or internalizing behaviors. Educational implications, limitations, and future directions are presented.


Language: en

Keywords

elementary; externalizing; internalizing; predictive validity; systematic screening

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print