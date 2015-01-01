Abstract

Indoor parking lot is an important part of static traffic;however, because of the lack of effective indoor positioning technology, there are currently problems in parking navigation and reverse car finding. This paper proposes a visible light positioning and navigation system for indoor parking lot based on LED lighting, which realizes parking navigation for vehicle and reverse car finding for pedestrian. It has the advantages of fast positioning speed, high positioning accuracy and "lighting and positioning dual use". The experimental results testing on the spot shows that the highest positioning accuracy of system can reach 7.5 cm and the system can support positioning and navigation at speed up to 17 km/h for vehicles or pedestrians.



Keywords： visible light communication parking system indoor positioning;LED lighting and positioning dual use

