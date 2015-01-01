SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Anjum A, Muazzam A. J. Postgrad. Med. Inst. (Peshawar) 2019; 33(3): 227-230.

(Copyright © 2019, Postgraduate Medical Institute, Peshawar, Pakistan)

OBJECTIVE: To explore the relationship between workplace bullying and physical strains among teachers of higher education institutes.

METHODology: In this cross-sectional study, a sample of 400 teachers was collected using non-probability purposive sampling from seven public sector universities of Lahore. The assessment was completed using standardized tools; Workplace Bullying Scale and Physical Strains Scale with demographic information sheet. Researcher collected the data from February 2017 to August 2017. Analysis was performed using SPSS version 23.0.

RESULTS: Out of 526 teachers, 200 male (50%) and 200 female (50%) teachers completed the survey. Mean age of sample was 34 ±8.0 years. Forty two percent of teachers reported experiences of workplace bulling. Workplace bullying (both person-related and work-related) was found to be a significant positive predictor and collectively account for 28% of the variance in physical strains. Females teachers had more exposure of bullying (66%) and significantly higher levels of physical strains as compared to male teachers (p =0.000).

CONCLUSION: Large numbers of teachers are facing workplace bullying problem that needs to be addressed to improve their psychological and physical health.


Higher education institutes; Physical strains; Workplace bullying

