Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the relationship between workplace bullying and physical strains among teachers of higher education institutes.



METHODology: In this cross-sectional study, a sample of 400 teachers was collected using non-probability purposive sampling from seven public sector universities of Lahore. The assessment was completed using standardized tools; Workplace Bullying Scale and Physical Strains Scale with demographic information sheet. Researcher collected the data from February 2017 to August 2017. Analysis was performed using SPSS version 23.0.



RESULTS: Out of 526 teachers, 200 male (50%) and 200 female (50%) teachers completed the survey. Mean age of sample was 34 ±8.0 years. Forty two percent of teachers reported experiences of workplace bulling. Workplace bullying (both person-related and work-related) was found to be a significant positive predictor and collectively account for 28% of the variance in physical strains. Females teachers had more exposure of bullying (66%) and significantly higher levels of physical strains as compared to male teachers (p =0.000).



CONCLUSION: Large numbers of teachers are facing workplace bullying problem that needs to be addressed to improve their psychological and physical health.

