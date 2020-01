Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We examined the role of age discrimination in suicidal ideation among community-dwelling older adults in South Korea.



METHODS: We analyzed adults aged 65 or older residing in Korea drawn from the 2014 Survey of Living Conditions and Welfare Needs of Korean Older Persons (total unweighted n = 10,279; total weighted N = 6,280,588). Data were analyzed using chi-square, t tests, and logistic regression analyses.



RESULTS: Results from logistic regression analysis showed that after adjusting for covariates, Korean elders who experienced age discrimination had 2.26 times higher odds of having suicidal ideation than those who did not.



CONCLUSIONS: The experience of age discrimination increased the risk of suicidal ideation among Korean elders. Identifying ways to reduce age discrimination may be an effective means of reducing suicidal ideation, which would, in turn, potentially decrease suicide rates among older adults. There may be cross-cultural clinical implications and variations due to belief systems surrounding respect for older adults.



