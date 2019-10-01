Abstract

BACKGROUND: The objective of this study was aimed to investigate whether sleep apnea patients had a higher risk of traumatic brain injury.



METHODS: Data were collected from the Taiwan Longitudinal Health Insurance Database during the period of 2000-2012. The study cohort comprised 6,456 patients aged ≥20 years with a first diagnosis of sleep apnea. The primary outcome was the incidence of traumatic brain injury. Kaplan-Meier survival analysis and Cox proportional-hazards modeling were used.



RESULTS: After adjustments for associated comorbidities and hypnotic medications, sleep apnea patients were associated with a 1.19-fold higher risk of traumatic brain injury (95% CI, 1.07-1.33) compared with patients without sleep apnea. Sleep apnea patients who took benzodiazepine (BZD) had a 1.30-fold increased risk of traumatic brain injury compared with patients without sleep apnea (95% CI, 1.14-1.49). However, this risk was not statistically significant, with a 1.03-fold risk of traumatic brain injury in sleep apnea patients without BZD use (95% CI, 0.84-1.25) compared with patients without sleep apnea. Compared with patients without sleep apnea, the risk of traumatic brain injury in sleep apnea patients aged 65-79 years old was higher (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.36; 95% CI, 1.06-1.74).



CONCLUSIONS: Sleep apnea patients, regardless of hypnotic use, had a higher risk of traumatic brain injury compared with patients without sleep apnea.



2019 Annals of Translational Medicine. All rights reserved.

Language: en