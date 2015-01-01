SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Laberge M, Caroly S, Riel J, Messing K. Appl. Ergon. 2020; 85: e103039.

CINBIOSE Research Centre, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), C.P., 8888, Succ. Centre-ville, Montreal, QC, H3C 3P8, Canada. Electronic address: messing.karen@uqam.ca.

10.1016/j.apergo.2019.103039

31929027

At the 2018 IEA conference, the Gender and Work Technical Committee organized three symposia with over 20 presentations. Overall, these contributions positioned ergonomics as a theoretical and pragmatic approach developing innovative methods to integrate sex/gender analysis into the construction and evaluation of interventions. This special issue of Applied Ergonomics includes diverse approaches to the consideration of sex and gender in ergonomics, including methods in accident analysis, musculoskeletal disorders, work-family interactions, work schedule analysis, prevention programs and evaluation of interventions. The contents are summarized in this introduction.

Ergonomic intervention; Evaluation of interventions; Gender; Occupational health; Sex

