Truck platoon driving is a current branch of automated driving, which has the potential to radically change the work routine of professional drivers. In a platoon system, one truck (semi-)automatically follows a lead truck with a reduced distance, which produces significant savings in fuel and enables better traffic flow. In a current application of truck platoon driving, the following vehicle operates at level-2 automation. Thus, the driver of the following truck merely has to supervise the semi-automated system, which takes over steering and speed control when engaged. Level-2 truck platoon driving had not been tested with professional drivers in real traffic before. We hypothesized that user acceptance would improve after the experience of platoon driving. Quantitative questionnaires and qualitative interviews were conducted with 10 drivers before and after an extensive Autobahn experience. The results show a clear increase of acceptance after the experience. Platoon driving was evaluated to be more useful, easier to use, and safer after the experience. Besides perceived driving safety, the prestige of truck platooning, the perceived usefulness of the system, and general technology affinity co-determined user acceptance.



