Abstract

BACKGROUND: Resilience is important to adapt and deal with difficult situations, particularly in a disaster, yet its related factors among older adults are unknown. This study aimed to synthesize the factors enhancing resilience among older adults experiencing disaster.



METHODS: A systematic review was conducted using international databases, i.e., CINAHL, ProQuest, JAMA Network, SCOPUS, Ovid, PubMed, and Google Scholar since 2000. The studies were independently appraised by two authors using a quality appraisal tool and the parallel-results convergent synthesis design was adopted for the synthesis.



RESULTS: Five articles related to technological disasters, hurricanes, floods, and typhoons were included for review. Consideration for methodological strengths was limited in some studies. The factors enhancing the resilience of older adults were categorized into (1) demographic, (2) physical, (3) psychological, (4) spiritual, and (5) socio-cultural factors. The studies revealed that previous experience, social support and spirituality were the common factors.



CONCLUSION: Five factors related to resilience should be considered by nurses and other health professionals when caring for older adults experiencing disasters. Due to limited robust evidence and the diverse contexts of the selected studies, future research remains important to enhance the older adults' resilience in long term care.



Language: en