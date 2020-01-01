|
Citation
|
Brewer CA, Hutton A, Hammad KS, Geale SK. Australas. Emerg. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine (NSW/ACT), Australian Catholic University, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, College of Emergency Nursing Australasia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31926956
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Nurses who work in regional and rural hospitals face unique challenges to disaster preparedness and response. Geographical location and isolation, decreased resources and subsequent workforce, along with organizational and financial restraints are some of the hurdles these individuals and communities face [1,2].
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Disaster; Disaster preparedness; Emergency department; Emergency nurse; Emergency preparedness; Rural and regional nursing