Thura D. Behav. Brain Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Lyon Neuroscience Research Center - Impact team, Inserm U1028, CNRS UMR5225, Lyon 1 University, France. Electronic address: david.thura@inserm.fr.
31926934
Recent work in highly trained monkeys suggests that decision-making and motor control are linked processes whose regulation by urgency allows reward rate optimization. However, such urgency-based mechanism might be species-specific and/or a consequence of practice. Here I show that the unified regulation hypothesis exists in naïve human subjects. Seventeen volunteers performed a reach decision task in which blocks of trials encouraged either risky or conservative choices. Participants performed at least two sessions in which they were indirectly motivated to maximize their reward rate.
Decision-Making; Human; Practice; Reaching; Reward Rate; Urgency