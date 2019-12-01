|
Citation
Nellamattathil M, Amber I. Clin. Imaging 2019; 60(2): 200-203.
Affiliation
Department of Radiology, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, 3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA. Electronic address: ian.b.amber@medstar.net.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31927494
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Despite the increasing use of e-scooters globally, the pattern of injuries on diagnostic imaging had not been well-documented to date. We performed a retrospective study utilizing our health system's radiology database to characterize the injury distribution and imaging features of scooter injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
Fall; Musculoskeletal; Scooter; Trauma