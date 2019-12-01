Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Despite the increasing use of e-scooters globally, the pattern of injuries on diagnostic imaging had not been well-documented to date. We performed a retrospective study utilizing our health system's radiology database to characterize the injury distribution and imaging features of scooter injuries.



METHODS: We utilized our radiology report database searching for any imaging report containing the word "scooter", beginning September 1, 2017, when scooters were first introduced to our area through December 1, 2018.



RESULTS: Our search yielded a total of 54 patients with 105 imaging studies. The injuries predominantly affected the musculoskeletal system, with a predilection to the upper extremity. We had no cases of visceral or neurotrauma.



CONCLUSION: Musculoskeletal injuries were the predominant form of scooter injury. The lack of visceral injury suggests that emergency physicians should consider having a higher clinical threshold for ordering these studies in patients with scooter injuries.



