Ciguatera fish poisoning (CFP) is one of the most devastating food-borne illnesses caused by fish consumption. Ciguatoxins (CTXs) are potent neurotoxins synthesized by the benthic microalgae Gambierdiscus spp. and Fukuyoa spp. that are transmitted to fish by grazing and predation. Despite the high incidence of CFP, affecting an estimated number of 50,000 persons per year in tropical and subtropical latitudes, the factors underlying CTXs occurrence are still not well understood. Toxin transfer and dynamics in fish and food-webs are complex. Feeding habits and metabolic pathways determine the toxin profile and toxicity of fish, and migratory species may transport and spread the hazard. Furthermore, CTX effect on fish may be a limiting factor for fish recruitment and toxin prevalence. Recently, new occurrences of Gambierdiscus spp. in temperate areas have been concomitant with the detection of toxic fish and CFP incidents in non-endemic areas. CFP cases in Europe have led to implementation of monitoring programs and fisheries restrictions with considerable impact on local economies. More than 400 species of fish can be vectors of CTXs, and most of them are high-valued commercial species. Thus, the risk uncertainty and the spread of Gambierdiscus have serious consequences for fisheries and food safety. Here, we present a critical review of CTXs impacts on fish, fisheries, and humans, based on the current knowledge on CFP incidence and CTXs prevalence in microalgae and fish.



