Citation
Trevisan C, Rizzuto D, Ek S, Maggi S, Sergi G, Fratiglioni L, Welmer AK. J. Am. Med. Dir. Assoc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Aging Research Center, Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, Karolinska Institutet and Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden; Stockholm Gerontology Research Center, Stockholm, Sweden; Division of Physiotherapy, Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden; Allied Health Professionals, Function Area Occupational Therapy & Physiotherapy, Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
31926799
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Previous studies showed that peak expiratory flow (PEF) is associated with health-related outcomes in advanced age, but the extent to which it may be related to falls risk remains unclear. We aimed to detect the association between PEF and injurious falls in older adults and to explore the role of cognitive and physical deficits in this association.
Language: en
Keywords
cognitive status; injurious falls; peak expiratory flow; physical function