Abstract

The focus of this study was on the question of whether or not children with a number of disabilities and long-term illnesses are at increased risk of child maltreatment (mental violence, disciplinary violence, and serious violence). This study was based on the Child Victim Survey of 2013 (FSD2943). The data consist of a nationally representative sample of pupils in Finland in sixth grade (12-13 years of age) and ninth grade (15-16 years of age). The sampling was undertaken as a stratified cluster by province, municipality type, and school size. The total number of respondents was 11,364. According to the logistic regression analyses, the children with at least three disabilities or long-term illnesses had an increased risk of violence compared with children with no disability: The risk of mental violence increased by 2.96 times, the risk of disciplinary violence by 4.30 times, and the risk of serious violence by 3.53 times. The effect of the category of at least three disabilities and illnesses remained statistically significant, although the analysis also accounted for several confounding factors. Thus, a child's multiple morbidity (in the case of three or more disabilities and illnesses) can be categorized as one of the major risk factors for child maltreatment. The study complements the results of previous studies concerning the effect of children's disabilities and long-term illnesses and their impact on child maltreatment. The results underline the importance of employees of health and social care having knowledge of multiple morbidity and its importance as a key factor regarding child maltreatment.

Language: en