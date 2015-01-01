Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant public health issue with detrimental consequences for women's reproductive, mental, and physical health. In Haiti, IPV is a major obstacle to women's development. Yet, the determinants of IPV victimization are still not well understood. In this study, we utilized the 2016-2017 Haiti Demographic and Health Survey to determine the prevalence of IPV victimization and its subtypes (emotional, physical, and sexual abuse) among married or cohabiting women (N = 3,805) of reproductive age (15-49) by their current husband/partner. Logistic regression was conducted to explore the association between IPV and household, individual, husband/partner, and relationship characteristics. The prevalence of IPV victimization was 32.5% with the majority reporting emotional (24.7%) followed by physical (16.8%) and sexual (10.5%) violence. Increased odds of IPV victimization were found among women with children in the household (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 1.45, 95% confidence interval [CI] = [1.03, 2.02]), with attitudinal acceptance of wife-beating (AOR = 1.45, 95% CI = [1.05, 2.02]), and those who witnessed their father beating their mother (AOR = 1.49, 95% CI = [1.18, 2.67]). Higher odds of reporting IPV victimization were also found among women whose partner drank alcohol (AOR = 2.89, 95% CI = [2.29, 3.65]), who were in a polygynous relationship (AOR = 1.76, 95% CI = [1.23, 2.40]), and displayed one or more controlling behaviors (AOR = 1.92, 95% CI = [1.42, 2.59]). Women who reported being afraid of their partner had greater odds of IPV victimization (AOR = 16.22, 95% CI = [8.38, 31.39]). Decreased odds of reporting IPV were associated with women living in rural areas (AOR = 0.73, 95% CI = [0.53, 1.00]) and those unmarried, but living with their partner (AOR = 0.62, 95% CI = [0.43, 0.90]). Our findings identify subgroups of women in Haiti that may be vulnerable to IPV victimization. Thus, we recommend a differentiated approach to IPV prevention strategies and interventions that consider women's family structure in the household as well as individual, partner, and relationship characteristics.

