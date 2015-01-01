Abstract

Fifteen percent of individuals who sustain a concussion go on to develop post-concussion syndrome (PCS). These persistent symptoms are believed to be due to damage to white matter tracts and impaired neurotransmission. Specifically, declines in white matter integrity following concussion have been found along the long-coursing axons underlying the frontoparietal network. This network is essential for the performance of visuomotor transformation tasks requiring cognitive-motor integration (CMI). We have previously observed deficits in performance on CMI-based tasks in those who have a history of concussion, but were asymptomatic.1-3 The aim of this study was to investigate performance on a CMI task, as well as white matter integrity differences along frontoparietal-cerebellar white matter tracts in those with PCS compared to healthy controls. We hypothesized an association between the behavioural and brain structural measures. Twenty-six female participants (13 with PCS for 6 months or greater and 13 healthy controls) completed four computer-based visuomotor CMI tasks. In addition, diffusion tensor images (DTI) were acquired. No statistically significant differences were found in CMI performance between groups (p>0.05). Furthermore, there were no statistically significant differences between groups on any DTI metrics (p>0.05). However, examination of the data collapsed across participants revealed significant associations between performance on a CMI task and white matter integrity. Further investigation into additional causes of symptoms in those with PCS (including psychological and cervicogenic factors) will strengthen our understanding of this diverse group. Nonetheless, this study demonstrates that white matter integrity is related to levels of performance in tasks that require rule-based movement control.

