Lee HG, Leaw CP, Lim PT, Jipanin SJ. Med. J. Malaysia 2019; 74(6): 545-546.
Likas Fisheries Research Center, Likas, Sabah, Malaysia.
(Copyright © 2019, Malaysian Medical Association)
31929485
Ciguatera fish poisoning (CFP) is the most common natural marine toxin poisoning worldwide and yet under recognised in Malaysia. We report the first confirmed case of CFP in Sabah with severe neurological, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal manifestations after consumption of emperor snapper. Early recognition of CFP is important because it will result in improved patient care and public health intervention.
