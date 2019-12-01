Abstract

There is considerable interest in pre-trauma individual differences that may contribute to increased risk for developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Identification of underlying vulnerability factors that predict differential responses to traumatic experiences is important. Recently, the relevance of homeostatic perturbations in shaping long-term behavior has been recognized. Sensitivity to CO 2 inhalation, a homeostatic threat to survival, was shown to associate with the later development of PTSD symptoms in veterans. Here, we investigated whether behavioral sensitivity to CO 2 associates with PTSD-relevant behaviors and alters forebrain fear circuitry in mice. Mice were exposed to 5% CO 2 or air inhalation and tested one week later on acoustic startle and footshock contextual fear conditioning, extinction and reinstatement. CO 2 inhalation evoked heterogenous freezing behaviors (high freezing CO 2 -H and low freezing CO 2 -L) that significantly associated with fear conditioning and extinction behaviors. CO 2 -H mice elicited potentiated conditioned fear and delayed extinction while behavioral responses in CO 2 -L mice were similar to the air group. Persistent neuronal activation marker ΔFosB immunostaining revealed altered regional neuronal activation within the hippocampus, amygdala and medial pre-frontal cortex that correlated with conditioned fear and extinction. Inter-regional co-activation mapping revealed disruptions in the coordinated activity of hippocampal dentate-amygdala-infralimbic regions and infralimbic-prelimbic associations in CO 2 -H mice that may explain their enhanced fear phenotype. In conclusion, our data support an association of behavioral sensitivity to interoceptive threats such as CO 2 with altered fear responding to exteroceptive threats and suggest that "CO 2 -sensitive" individuals may be susceptible to developing PTSD.



