Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Major studies (PECARN [Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network], CATCH [Canadian Assessment of Childhood Head Injury]) that regulate the use of computed tomography (CT) algorithms in children with minor head trauma (MHT) have been conducted among children presenting in 24 hours after injury. In this study, we aimed to compare use and results of PECARN and CATCH rules in children presenting in and after 24 hours following injury.



METHODS: Records of children who were admitted to emergency department and underwent CT imaging because of MHT during a 5-year period were retrospectively reviewed. Efficacy of PECARN and CATCH rules was investigated for predicting traumatic CT findings in patients presenting in and after 24 hours. Logistic regression was performed to evaluate whether presenting after 24 hours affected the ability of guidelines in predicting traumatic CT findings.



RESULTS: This study included 2490 patients who met the criteria. Of these patients, 6.7% (168/2490) presented after 24 hours following injury. Traumatic CT findings were found in 6.7% (168/2490) of patients. This rate was 6.9% (161/2322) in those presenting in 24 hours and 4.2% (7/168) in those presenting after 24 hours, and there was no significant difference in the incidence of traumatic CT findings between the 2 groups (P = 0.17). Among children presenting in 24 hours, the sensitivity of PECARN was 96.3% (95% confidence interval [CI], 91.7%-98.5%), whereas the sensitivity of CATCH was 91.9% (95% CI, 86.3%-95.4%) in detecting traumatic intracranial injury. The sensitivity of both PECARN and CATCH was 85.7% (95% CI, 42.0%-99.2%) among children presenting after 24 hours. Presence of CT scan indication according to PECARN statistically predicted intracranial damage, and this was not affected by the admission time.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with MHT presenting after 24 hours following injury constitute a clinically important population. Regardless of the admission time, current guidelines predict traumatic CT abnormalities.

