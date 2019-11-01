Abstract

This paper presents planning, design, development policy and trials of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in Taiwan. First, strategic planning on MaaS was conducted for the development of national policy on MaaS while a dynamic travel information system has been proposed and developed for a potential platform to meet MaaS needs. The implementation approach with the public-private partnership was also proposed and assessed in this strategic planning. Based on the results of strategic planning, two MaaS demonstration projects are initiated in Taipei and Kaohsiung Metropolitans with different integrated and multimodal transportation services. This paper then presents the functions, public-private partnership framework and performance of the two demonstration projects, which is part of the National ITS Program. Additionally, a pre-MaaS project implemented in Taipei is evaluated in terms of transportation policy, integration of green mobility, and system performance achieved. Finally, this paper concludes by the summarizing challenges and lessons learned from the two cases and further research and planning needs for MaaS programs.

