Abstract

Mobility-as-a-Service or MaaS is the emerging transport solution that services a package of mobility to customers. MaaS aims to give a new travel experience to travelers, in terms of access to the services and seamless trips on one single platform. The organization of MaaS requires a new player, a MaaS provider, who mediates the travelers (customers) and transport services. The MaaS provider takes the roles of data provider, integrator, and MaaS operator. In many pilot and implementation of MaaS schemes around the world, the MaaS providers come from various stakeholders and employ various business models. MaaS providers are crucial in that they lead the cooperation among all stakeholders and are the driving force of the services. In Bangkok, Thailand, where MaaS is a relatively new concept, the identification of a suitable MaaS provider was explored. Taking the local transport conditions, both demand and service conditions, scenarios of probable MaaS providers were investigated. The study method included literature reviews and collection of present transport setting, including the organizational arrangement. Expert interview and focus group meeting were used to form a concrete understanding and to imply the possibility of the MaaS provider in Bangkok. Three scenarios of Maas providers were set: public transport service provider, private transport service provider and third party, and Public Private Partnership. The results disclose issues that need to be resolved if the stakeholder would serve as the MaaS provider. Several implications are drawn to set the directions of MaaS development and a possible MaaS provider in Bangkok.

Language: en