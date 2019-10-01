Abstract

Mobility as a service is expected to contribute to a safer, more efficient and sustainable transport by putting the right modes in the right places and connecting them intermodally. The aim of mobility as a service in a local context (MaaS-LC) is to build safety awareness and enhance road traffic safety, and it was developed by combining both a Safety Index and a Walkability Index. The Safety Index was derived from traffic accidents and volume data while the Walkability Index is the result of connections and places in the surroundings. As a case study, a trial experiment was conducted in Phuket, Thailand, which depicted the characteristics of the South and Southeast Asia region. The results showed that the usability and useful information on the MaaS-LC application could influence and change the travel behavior of people. Moreover, the difference between transit users and private vehicle users was how they considered walkability. This study concluded that this app could raise people's safety awareness. Nonetheless, it has yet to show an influence on people regarding their choices of transportation.

