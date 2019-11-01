|
Suganuma N. IATSS Res. 2019; 43(4): 242-243.
(Copyright © 2019, International Association of Traffic and Safety Sciences, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Recent trends in the development of autonomous vehicles (sometimes called "self-driving cars") have attracted significant attention. In addition to making travel safer and more comfortable, autonomous vehicles can be viewed as a new form of transport with enormous potential to transform public infrastructure. To deploy these autonomous vehicles in society in an appropriate way, we need to look beyond the technological development of autonomous vehicles, and consider development in a wide range of other areas including appropriate legislation, social acceptance, and MaaS (mobility as a service).
