Timmermans C, Alhajyaseen W, Reinolsmann N, Nakamura H, Suzuki K. IATSS Res. 2019; 43(4): 286-296.
(Copyright © 2019, International Association of Traffic and Safety Sciences, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Professional drivers play a significant role within the traffic system of the State of Qatar. With developing infrastructure, the need for professional drivers is growing. However, knowledge is lacking about their perception of traffic safety. Therefore, this study investigates the personal acceptance of risky driving and suggested traffic laws among this specific group of drivers, in order to create understanding about their likelihood to commit certain risky driving behaviors and their resistance to the implementation of certain traffic laws. The aim of this study is to establish which personal attributes of professional drivers in Qatar could influence a high likelihood to commit risky driving behaviors, estimating which specific groups of professional drivers impose the highest risk to violate certain traffic laws.
Crash risk; Professional drivers; State of Qatar; Traffic law; Traffic safety culture; Traffic violation