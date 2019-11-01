SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Frazzetta G, Lanaia A, Smerieri N, Bonilauri S. Asian J. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Azienda USL-IRCCS di Reggio Emilia, Dipartimento Chirurgia Generale e Specialistiche Struttura Complessa di Chirurgia Generale e D'Urgenza, Italy.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.asjsur.2019.11.013

PMID

31932154

Abstract

Blunt trauma represent 11–26% of laparotomies for abdominal trauma.1 In the paediatric population cause until 60% of deaths; over 90% of injuries follow blunt trauma.2 Early diagnosis and tailored treatment can reduce complications and mortality; the correct management is controversial.3 A 14 years old male patient come to our attention with challenging presentation after bicycle handlebar trauma: mild abdominal pain, without nausea, vomiting, fever, vital signs alterations. Blood tests were normal. No pneumothorax or ...


Language: en
