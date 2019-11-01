Abstract

Blunt trauma represent 11–26% of laparotomies for abdominal trauma.1 In the paediatric population cause until 60% of deaths; over 90% of injuries follow blunt trauma.2 Early diagnosis and tailored treatment can reduce complications and mortality; the correct management is controversial.3 A 14 years old male patient come to our attention with challenging presentation after bicycle handlebar trauma: mild abdominal pain, without nausea, vomiting, fever, vital signs alterations. Blood tests were normal. No pneumothorax or ...

Language: en