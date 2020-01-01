SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Walters E, Wurster Ovalle V, Yin S, Dribin T. BMJ Case Rep. 2020; 13(1): e 2019-233119.

Affiliation

Department of Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bcr-2019-233119

PMID

31932460

Abstract

A previously healthy 11-month-old infant presented to the emergency department in status epilepticus. There was no clear trigger of her seizure activity which resolved with benzodiazepines and fosphenytoin. On further review, her parents disclosed that she had been prescribed topical 4% lidocaine cream for a groin rash and was ultimately diagnosed with lidocaine toxicity in the emergency department. She was monitored in the intensive care unit without cardiovascular abnormalities or recurrence of seizure activity. Emergency medicine providers must maintain a broader differential of status epileptics and be able to recognise and manage potential complications from systemic lidocaine toxicity.

© BMJ Publishing Group Limited 2020. No commercial re-use. See rights and permissions. Published by BMJ.


Language: en

Keywords

epilepsy and seizures; neurology (drugs and medicines); paediatrics (drugs and medicines); poisoning

