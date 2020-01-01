Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to analyze the association between inflammatory markers and recurrent and severe falls in 1304 community-dwelling older adults from the Bambuí Cohort Study of Aging.



METHODS: Information about falls in the previous 12 months was collected, and classified based on recurrence (two or more falls) and severity (requirement of medical attention). The screened biomarkers included interleukins (IL-1β, IL-6, IL-10, and IL-12, TNF), chemokines (CXCL8, CXCL9, CXCL10, CCL2, and CCL5), and high-sensitive C-reactive protein (hs-PCR). Potential confounders included sociodemographic, behavioral, and health indicators. Associations were evaluated through logistic regression, using odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (95% CI), with Stata 13.1.



RESULTS: The prevalence of recurrent and severe falls was 10.7% and 9.0%, respectively. After adjustments, elevated levels of IL-12 (OR: 1.92; 95% CI: 1.09-3.37) and CXCL9 (OR: 1.67; 95% CI: 1.05-2.66) were found to be associated with recurrent falls, while elevated levels of TNF (OR: 1.58; 95% CI: 1.01-2.50), IL-12 (OR: 2.04; 95% CI: 1.13-3.70), CXCL10 (OR: 1.75; 95% CI: 1.04-2.92), and CCL5 (OR: 1.90; 95% CI: 1.18-3.07) were associated with severe falls.



CONCLUSIONS: The results highlight a wide range of biomarkers not yet explored in the literature and suggest that inflammation may be an important component of recurrent and severe falls.



