Journal Article

Citation

Wang JW, Yang X, Ning BY, Yang ZY, Luo LH, Xiao H, Ning Z. Int. J. Clin. Exp. Pathol. 2019; 12(9): 3662-3670.

Affiliation

Department of Emergency, The First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University Nanning, Guangxi, China.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, e-Century Publishing)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

31934217

Abstract

Paraquat (PQ) poisoning is life-threatening, can cause acute organ damage, and has a high mortality. However, cases of skin absorption induced by PQ poisoning are rare. This report describes a case where PQ was absorbed by the patient's skin, causing severe organ damage. Having accidentally touched PQ on his skin, the patient, whose skin festered, became damaged, red, and swollen, developed serious systemic toxic symptoms. The patient recovered after systemic treatment. Generally speaking, being poisoned by PQ through skin absorption is rare. By analyzing the reported PQ poisoning through skin absorption and by reviewing the relevant literature, this paper aims to explore successful treatments for PQ poisoning through skin absorption and to provide treatment guidance for physicians encountering such cases.

IJCEP Copyright © 2019.


Language: en

Keywords

Paraquat poisoning; skin absorption; successful treatment; systemic toxic

