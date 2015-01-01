Abstract

CONTEXT: Lower extremity musculoskeletal (LEMSK) injury may be more prevalent among those with a history of sport-related concussion (SRC).



OBJECTIVE: To investigate the relationship between baseline postural control metrics and the LEMSK injury incidence in National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I student-athletes with a history of SRC. SETTING: National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I athletes.



DESIGN: Cohort study. PATIENTS OR OTHER PARTICIPANTS: Of 84 total athletes (62 males), 42 had been previously diagnosed with an SRC, and 42 were matched controls based on age, sex, height, weight, and sport. INTERVENTION: During the preseason baseline evaluation, all participants performed 3 trials of eyes-open and eyes-closed upright quiet stance on a force platform. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Medical charts were assessed for all the LEMSK injuries that occurred from preseason baseline to 1 year later. Center-of-pressure data in the anteroposterior and mediolateral directions were filtered before we calculated root mean square and mean excursion velocity; the complexity index was calculated from the unfiltered data. Factorial analysis-of-variance models were used to examine differences between groups and across conditions for root mean square; mean excursion velocity, complexity index, and tests of association to examine between-groups LEMSK differences; and logistic regression models to predict LEMSK.



RESULTS: Concussion history and injury incidence were related in the SRC group (P =.043). The complexity index of the SRC group was lower with eyes closed (14.08 ± 0.63 versus 15.93 ± 0.52) and eyes open (10.25 ± 0.52 vs 11.80 ± 0.57) in the mediolateral direction than for the control participants (P <.05). Eyes-open root mean square in the mediolateral direction was greater for the SRC group (5.00 ± 0.28 mm) than the control group (4.10 ± 0.22 mm). Logistic regression models significantly predicted LEMSK only in control participants.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings may suggest that LEMSK after SRC cannot be predicted from postural-control metrics at baseline.

