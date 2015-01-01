Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Structured trauma care has proven to improve patient outcomes, and this is more relevant in the low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The objective of this study was to determine the distribution, etiology, severity and outcomes of trauma patients at the Indus Hospital.



METHODS: All adult poly-trauma patients presenting to The Indus Hospital from July 2017 to June 2018 were included in this retrospective review. Data was extracted on etiology of trauma, severity of injury, investigations and final disposition of patients.



RESULTS: Of 972 trauma patients presenting to TIH Emergency Department, 663 (68.2%) were males with a mean age of 36 (17.4) years. Road traffic accidents (RTAs) led to trauma in 766 patients (78.8%), followed by 121 falls (12.7%). Injury Severity score (ISS) was calculated upon arrival and 528 (54.3%) were found to be critically injured. Median length of stay was 60 (24-720) minutes while none utilized pre-hospital Emergency Medical services.



CONCLUSION: Most trauma patients were males suffering from RTA. Nearly half of the patients were critically injured on arrival. EMS is not utilized by trauma patients. There were gaps identified in the diagnosis and treatment of trauma.



