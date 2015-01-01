|
Roche KR, Müller-Itten M, Dralle DN, Bolster D, Müller MF. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
(Copyright © 2020, National Academy of Sciences)
31932433
A growing empirical literature associates climate anomalies with increased risk of violent conflict. This association has been portrayed as a bellwether of future societal instability as the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events are predicted to increase. This paper investigates the theoretical foundation of this claim. A seminal microeconomic model of opportunity costs-a mechanism often thought to drive climate-conflict relationships-is extended by considering realistic changes in the distribution of climate-dependent agricultural income.
agriculture; income shock; microeconomic theory; rainfall; violence